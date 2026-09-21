RENOVA HOT SPRINGS, Mont. — A 69-year-old Butte man was found dead at a natural hot spring along the Jefferson River earlier this month, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into his death is ongoing.

WATCH: Investigation continues into a death at hot springs

Butte man found dead at Renova Hot Springs; investigation ongoing

David Crowley was identified as the man found deceased in the water at Renova Hot Springs, located about 11 miles from Whitehall along a remote dirt road on the bank of the river.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a deceased man in the water at Renova just before 9 a.m. Sept. 1.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, there is no threat to the public.

Crowley's family describes him as a big personality, with a great sense of humor and the ability to "spin a good story." They say he was happiest outdoors, spending time in the mountains and on the river, floating or soaking in hot springs.

At Renova Hot Springs, little hot pots built by visitors capture boiling water as it rises from the earth and mixes with cool river water.

Denielle Jones and Davena Davis, traveling nurses based in Butte, were enjoying a mid-afternoon soak at the site during my visit to Madison County.

"It's definitely a place you would bring your family, friends to relax, have a beer, just soak in a natural hot springs... It's beautiful," Jones said.

The nurses say Renova doesn't feel unsafe, but for those with health conditions, it's wise to take into account the water temperature and the remote location, especially if planning to visit the site alone.

"Water intensifies those anyways," Davis said.

"Depending on how hot it was out here," Jones said. "I could see how someone could pass in something like this, and there's no one to help you," Jones said.

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