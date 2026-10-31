BUTTE — As we creep into Halloween weekend, little ghosts and goblins in Butte get a head start on trick-or-treating at the World Museum of Mining's annual treat street event.

Watch here Treat Street kicks off Halloween weekend in Butte:

Butte kids get a jump-start on trick-or-treating at the World Museum of Mining

"I'm a pirate slash Enola Holmes," says thirteen-year-old Riley Mulcahy as she pulls down her mask.

She has misplaced her fake pirate gun, so she uses her fingers to pull the trigger at the camera before bouncing off to collect candy during the annual Treat Street event sponsored by a local radio station.

"I'm the guy from Fight Club," says Alaina Moore.

She and a friend are volunteering at one of the many candy tables that represent local businesses and non-profits. By the time the event commences, Moore and others will have doled out hundreds of bags of candy in the real-life ghost town on the museum's grounds.

"I'm here with one of the clubs up at Butte High," said Moore.

Little mermaids, dinosaurs, and movie characters shuffle through offering their "thank yous" and wishing "Happy Halloween" to Moore.

"I love seeing all of the little kiddos come through," said Moore.