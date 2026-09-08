Butte honors early miners at annual Labor Day picnic

BUTTE -Butte’s annual Labor Day picnic has been going on for decades and though it was a blustery day, organizers are hoping for warm company, good friends and remembrances of Butte’s labor history.

See highlights of the picnic:

Butte Labor Day Picnic

“People want to get outdoors, even though this isn’t the best summer day to have it. I see blue sky over there, and hopefully it’s coming this way,” Butte resident Mike Boysza said.

Local unions and community members were treated to hot dogs and corn at Stodden Park, along with enjoyable conversation. Some say it’s important to remember the struggles of Butte’s early miners.

“Lots of the labor rights workers, union and non-union, benefit from today, came from trials and tribulations out of Butte. Being required to work 12, 16,18 hour shifts underground in those type of conditions, you know, those were some of the battles,” Sen. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said.

Weather conditions improved some as the afternoon wore on. Boysza did not mind the crisp air and was happy to have a day off to celebrate.

“It’s a good day to gather, besides, it seems like lately, at my age, everybody I meet is always at a funeral,” Boysza said.