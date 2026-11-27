ANACONDA, Mont. — For a young Anaconda woman dealing with stage four cancer, a leaky roof was a burden she didn’t need, so a local contractor decided to ease that burden by giving her a new roof free of charge.

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Free Roof Repair

“It has been really rough and so, like, yeah, this is just, it’s miraculous, I’ll even use the word, it’s a big word, and it’s that special what they’re doing,” Anaconda resident Nikki Johnson said.

Anthony Pelletier of AMP Construction of Butte was working for another contractor when he heard about Johnson’s fight with cancer.

The Oak Street home she shares with her father had sprung several leaks, and he wanted to help. Pelletier said his former employer wasn’t interested in helping, so he started his own construction company in March.

“Out of the hundreds of roofs that I looked at this year, this is the young lady that stuck in my head and my heart,” Pelletier said.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, Pelletier and his crew began work on Johnson’s roof. The roof was sorely in need of repair.

“We are leaking in this house, yeah, my ceiling is literally leaking from this roof,” Johnson said.

Though the job is free, the payback is great.

“The gift of joy you receive by being part of a blessing, being able to facilitate the blessing, the way it feels is incredible,” Pelletier said.

"It’s so amazing that I can’t even put a word on it, it’s incredible. They are angels, they truly are,” Johnson said.

Pelletier wants to give away a free roofing job every year and invites people to nominate someone at the AMP Construction Website. He also hopes to inspire other contractors to do the same.

“If I can give away a roof, the framer can give away a framing job, the window guy can give away a window job, the siding guy, the concrete guy, every one of us can do this,” Pelletier said. “We can affect change and be the change in our community. “