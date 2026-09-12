Butte community gathers at Stodden Park to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

BUTTE — Dozens of citizens and first responders gathered at Stodden Park in Butte Friday to remember the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Watch here: Butte remembers 9/11

Butte community gathers at Stodden Park to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Musician Andy Larson performed a song he wrote 25 years ago while watching news unfold throughout that fateful day.

"I kinda call it the first battle hymn of the 21st century. It's a battle hymn. It's like we're not gonna stand for it," Larson said.

"As the news progressed, I wrote the verses and then went into my studio. Stayed up all night, recorded it, and what you heard was exactly what it is," Larson said.

A choir also performed during the ceremony. Along with other officials, Butte's sheriff and fire chief spoke, honoring the heroes who ran toward danger while others escaped.

Sheriff Ed Lester read from a timeline of events from that day, including the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Fire Chief Zach Osborne remembered those who died in the years that followed.

"We also remember the nearly 4,000 first responders and citizens who have since died from the illnesses related to the toxic smoke and hazardous materials they were exposed to that day and the days following," Osborne said.

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