Butte commissioner candidate to seek recount after close race

BUTTE, Mont. — Many people are glad the general election is finally over. Well, folks, hold on to your tickets, because one local race is too close to call, and we might see a recount.

Watch our full story below:

Butte recount

“I was so shocked. I fell asleep last night, and never would I imagine I’d be within five points,” District 9 Commissioner candidate Allison Andersen said on Wednesday.

The District 9 Butte Commissioner’s race ended in a near tie with incumbent Eric Mankins edging Allison Andersen 638 to 633 unofficial votes. A margin of victory by just five votes.

“We have one race that’s a very close race, just waiting how that one will continue,” Butte Clerk and Recorder Cindy Sherman said.

Any race that officially ends within 10 votes can be subject to a recount at the request of a candidate without any cost to the candidate. Sherman said the Clerk and Recorder’s office has until Nov. 17 to make the election results official. Then, a candidate has five days from then to make a request for a recount.

Andersen said she will request a recount, because she believes the race was close enough to swing in her favor.

“Everyone who supported me this far deserves that. If we recount the ballots and find it to be any different, those 633 people that we have so far on record deserve that,” Anderson said.

Mankins did not respond to a message left by MTN News seeking comment.