Butte chief executive headed to Israel as part of government delegation

BUTTE – Butte's chief executive will be going to Israel at the end of October as part of a delegation of government officials from the Pacific Northwest.

J.P. Gallagher confirmed to MTN News Thursday that he is among the delegates invited by the Consulate General of Israel to visit the Middle East country. Gallagher leaves Oct. 31.

The purpose of the of the trip is to learn about Israel’s government structure, infrastructure and emergency preparedness, according to Gallagher. He added that it’s an opportunity to share knowledge at an international level.

“It is an honor to be invited to be part of this cohort,” Gallagher said in a text message to MTN News

The chief executive declined to be interviewed further on the trip, stating he would rather talk about it after he returns.

Gallagher informed the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners about the trip to Israel at their meeting Oct. 21.