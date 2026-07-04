Butte celebrates 250th Fourth of July with parade and patriotism

BUTTE — Saturday in Butte, I think it was the Fourth of July. It’s the 250th birthday of this country and Butte is celebrating big.

WATCH: Butte showed off for the Fourth! 🎉 Residents packed Harrison Avenue for the annual Independence Day parade

Butte celebrates Fourth of July parade on America's 250th birthday

“Butte, America, is the best place on earth.,” Parade goer Rin Hanley said as she watched the parade travel down Harrison Avenue.

Stephanie Hanley said, “It’s our favorite time every single year.Yup, every single year, this is where we come together.”

More than 120 floats participated in this year’s parade.

Butte Parade slideshow 2026

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