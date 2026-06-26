Butte carnival ride accident raises concerns before Big Sky Country State Fair

BOZEMAN — As the Big Sky Country State Fair approaches, some Bozeman parents said they feel uneasy about attending after a recent deadly carnival accident in Butte.

WATCH: Big Sky Country Fair safety concerns after Butte carnival death

Big Sky Country State Fair ride safety questioned after Butte carnival death

The concerns come after a 13-year-old boy died following a June 7 carnival ride accident in Butte. The boy was thrown from a ride, hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

"I don't like any of it — I don't like that they're not being respected, I don't like that kids are getting hurt," said Patricia Balliet, a mother who lives in Bozeman.

MTN NEWS "I don't like any of it — I don't like that they're not being respected, I don't like that kids are getting hurt," said Patricia Balliet, a mother who lives in Bozeman.

When asked whether she planned to bring her children to this year's fair, Balliet said, "No, we're not going this year."

Several other parents at Story Mill Park echoed similar concerns.

Gallatin County Fairgrounds Director Caitlin Quisenberry said she understands why families may feel uneasy following the accident.

"It is so fun to come to the carnival, but it's not fun if you're scared," Quisenberry said. "I understand that because of unfortunate events that have happened recently, people may be extra alert at the fair this year."

MTN NEWS "It is so fun to come to the carnival, but it's not fun if you're scared," Quisenberry said. "I understand that because of unfortunate events that have happened recently, people may be extra alert at the fair this year."

Quisenberry expressed sympathy for the family of the boy who died in Butte and the community.

"I can absolutely understand if people feel uncomfortable coming to the carnival this year," she said. "Everyone is so heartbroken for the family experiencing that loss in Butte."

Quisenberry said the carnival operator for this year's Big Sky Country State Fair is different from the company involved in the Butte event. The fair in Bozeman is partnering with Carnival Midway Attractions, a California-based carnival company.

MTN NEWS Quisenberry said the carnival operator for this year's Big Sky Country State Fair is different from the company involved in the Butte event. The fair in Bozeman is partnering with Carnival Midway Attractions, a California-based carnival company.

"One of the reasons we chose this company was because of their stellar safety performance," Quisenberry said.

According to Carnival Midway Attractions, each ride is inspected daily by midway managers using a California inspection checklist. According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, rides must be inspected and tested every day before use, as well as undergo annual state inspections after each disassemble and reassembly.

According to Montana legislature, amusement rides be inspected here by a qualified inspector at least once a year.

"I trust the team at Carnival Midway Attractions to make sure our guests are taken care of," Quisenberry said. "So come and enjoy the fair."

The Big Sky Country State Fair will take place July 15-19 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman.