BUTTE — Butte local businesses are advocating for others to hire more workers with disabilities as they celebrate National Month of Disabilities Awareness in the Workplace.

"You gotta do your best to work and stuff like that. You gotta focus and stay busy all the time," said Holly Gradl.

Watch the workers in action below:

Butte businesses celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Gradl has a long history of working in restaurants. Currently, she is employed on the busiest nights of the week for Montana's Rib & Chop House.

"I’ve been here for three years. I’m a certified head buser," said Gradl.

Gradl describes herself as a person with a mental health disability, but she doesn’t let stigma get in the way of her work. She keeps a list in her pocket to keep on track, checking off items as she goes about her job. Her focus is to be a part of the team.

"I love my teammates. I love my team. I love my workers."

Job coach Jolee Thompson gives Gradl a hug before she starts her shift. Thompson, with Montana Employment Consultants, works with clients as they navigate their employment. Currently, 30 of the company’s 42 clients have been placed in jobs that showcase the importance of meaningful employment, independence, and community inclusion.

"Working is more than an income. Working is a purpose. Our clients are looking for somebody to give them a chance," says Thompson.

Across town, Zachary Schelin is hard at work in the kitchen as a prep cook at a local pizza place. He uses a talking scale to weigh food. Schelin also doesn’t let his disability get in the way of his work. He loves to show others how hard he can work.

"They’re shocked to see that I’m able to do it...do the job, and I continue to do better, and hopefully, one day, I might rise to a managing position," said Schelin.

Schelin's boss agrees.

"We’re very proud to hire people with disabilities, but I think that we don’t look at it as people with disabilities. We look at it as people, maybe with extra abilities," said Colin Higgins, Mackenzie River Pizza owner.

Higgins is encouraging other businesses to hire people like Schelin and Gradl.

"Give them a chance! You will not be disappointed. You just get amazing people," Higgins said.

As Schelin adds sliced turkey to a cup, he places it on a talking food scale. A robotic voice says, "40.9 grams." Schelin scoops the meat into a baggie and places it with other portions.

"I love everyone in my job. I love my coworkers. I love my bosses. I love my work coaches. Everyone helps me out, and I do my best to help them."

