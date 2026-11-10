BUTTE, Mont. — With billions of words, millions of pages and 40 years in operation Second Edition Books located in Uptown Butte has been edifying the Mining City. Now they are celebrating a big anniversary and the community that supports them.

Watch here Second Edition Books celebrates 40th anniversary:

Butte bookstore celebrates 40 years in business

"We had one little boy come in here must’ve been eight, ten... He picked up this huge atlas, opened it up, and he said, 'I can smell the knowlegde in here!' He was a hoot!" said Ann Finch-Johnston.

Finch-Johnston, the current owner of the bookstore, can no longer smell the distinct aroma of old paper and ink. She took over the family business in 2012 after working by her parents’ side for several years. For Ann’s mother, Kathleen Finch, the store wasn’t just a business, it was her dream job.

"My husband asked me if I could do anything in the world, what would it be, and I said it would be something to do with books," Finch said.

In the 80s, Kathleen popped into a bookstore located just up the block from the current location on Montana Street and asked the owner if she was interested in selling. A month later, Kathleen was at the helm of a used bookstore.

Her dream came true.

"My dream came true! It really did, yes!" she said.

A dream turned reality that has lasted far longer than many American small businesses survive. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average, only 35% of small businesses are able to remain open after just one decade. Finch-Johnston wonders if the store’s success comes from the family’s philosophy that their product is more than just an object.

"You can make somebody’s day by finding a book that they had as a child or that their parents had, or something that they’ve been missing or some knowledge that they’ve been wanting," Finch-Johnston said.

She says she doesn’t think of herself as a salesman.

"It doesn’t feel like selling. You are selling, but it also feels like you’re gifting somebody something that they’ve wanted," she said.

Within the bookstore's organized isles, Finch-Johnston sells everything from children’s books to Montana and Butte history books.

Along with popular fiction, world history and even music sheets, Finch-Johnston says customers from across Montana stop in for these treasures. She also says many customers have an affinity for geology and mining books, as well as her collection of rare books.

As the family business looks ahead, Kathleen has one request to the community.

"Just keep reading! Just keep reading," Finch said.

