Bozeman's Verge Theater loses $42,500 in federal funding cuts, lays off its only staff member

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman theater company is navigating an uncertain future after losing more than $40,000 in federal funding.

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Bozeman’s Verge Theater works to rebuild funding after federal cuts

The Verge Theater, a nonprofit theater company, lost $42,500 after National Endowment for the Arts grants were terminated in 2025. The loss forced the organization to lay off its only staff member and cut programs designed to make theater more accessible to the community.

Kyrie Dawson has been involved with Verge for seven years — first as an actor, then as a director, board member, and now front-of-house manager. She said the cuts raise bigger questions about how the arts are valued.

"I felt very disappointed that there wasn't this larger-scale understanding of just how vital storytelling is," Dawson said.

Dawson first came to Verge after moving to Bozeman and looking for a theater company willing to take creative risks.

"They are doing really cool, interesting stuff; they are taking risks, I want to be a part of this," Dawson said.

"It is an incredible amount of work just to support an organization like this," Dawson said.

Verge has been adapting since 1994, including a relocation during the pandemic. The latest challenge came when NEA grants were terminated. According to the National Assembly of State Art Agencies, work from the NEA impacts 24 million Americans each year.

For Verge, the financial blow was swift. Board member and lighting designer Julie Seitel described the scope of the loss.

"50 percent of it already got paid, thank heavens; the second half of it got cancelled and also at the same time a $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts challenge grant was cancelled, so the total funding loss was $42,500, all in one fell swoop," Seitel said.

That loss forced a painful decision.

"We had to lay this person off in order to not totally run out of money, so it was excruciating and horrible," Seitel said.

Beyond staffing, funding for programs aimed at expanding access to theater has also been cut. That includes scholarships, pay-what-you-wish tickets, and the "Pause and Effect" jail theater program at the Gallatin County Detention Center. For Seitel, those cuts are what make the situation especially difficult.

"It should be all about access; there should be no barrier that we can't overcome to get theater into your life and get you into the Theater," Seitel said.

Seitel said the organization's resilience is part of its identity.

"In community theater in particular, it's all about 'Oh, oh! What now, let's pivot," Seitel said.

"It's just a question of how soon and how efficiently we can build that funding back up," Seitel said.

For Dawson, the effort to rebuild is worth it — because Verge was never just about putting on a show.

"It's not here for the business opportunities; it's centered around the mission of telling stories and creating art," Dawson said.

For more information on how to get involved or donate, visit the Verge Theater's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

