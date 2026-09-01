For 20 years, Olivelle has been putting a little more flavor on Montana tables — one bottle of olive oil or vinegar at a time.

Watch what Olivelle has to offer below:

Bozeman’s Olivelle celebrates 20 years of flavor

The Bozeman business, located on West Main Street, is celebrating two decades of bringing specialty oils, vinegars, spices and culinary products to the community.

For owner Brie Thompson, that passion for food is easy to see — and taste.

“Spinach salad with raspberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, grilled chicken, amazing,” Thompson said while showing off what pairs well with a special balsamic and spices.

Olivelle’s selection ranges from strawberry lemonade balsamic to black truffle oil, with customers able to sample the products before taking them home.

Thompson’s mother and co-owner, Michelle Schaeffer, said introducing customers to new flavors has been central to the business from the beginning.

“Bringing more variety, taste, something that wasn't here before,” Schaeffer said.

The idea for Olivelle began in 2006 with a Christmas gift. Thompson gave her mother an olive oil set, which sparked an idea for the pair to open a store focused on oils and vinegars.

“Once I gave her that gift, she was like, ‘We need to open up this type of store,’” Thompson said.

The mother-daughter duo started crafting their own flavored olive oils in the back of the store. As demand grew, so did the business.

Today, Olivelle’s manufacturing operation off Frontage Road spans more than 20,000 square feet, and its products are sold in nearly 150 stores.

“We are born and bred in Bozeman, we create everything here, we manufacture everything here, and then it goes out to the rest of the world from Bozeman,” Thompson said.

But the business remains rooted in its Bozeman storefront, where customers can find specialty cookware, unique culinary products, spices and plenty of opportunities to taste something new.

“We want people to go on a culinary journey with us and then we can kind of introduce them to some of the great things they may not know they are missing,” Thompson said.

That culinary journey is also part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Olivelle is offering 20% off storewide for 20 days, along with cooking classes and tastings.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Olivelle will host a 20-day celebration from Sept. 1-20 featuring special events, product sampling, promotions and community celebrations.