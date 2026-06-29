At first glance, the burger looks like something you'd expect from any classic burger joint.

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Bozeman's newest dedicated vegan eatery serves comfort food with a plant-based twist

It sizzles on the grill, comes stacked with toppings and even has what appears to be a juicy beef patty.

But there's one difference: it's entirely plant-based.

Tabay's Mindful Kitchen, now operating on Seventh Avenue in Bozeman, is the city's newest dedicated vegan eatery. Owner Tabay Atkins said his goal isn't just to serve vegan customers, but to show anyone that plant-based comfort food can be just as satisfying.

"I opened Tabay's Kitchen back in 2022 when I was 16 years old originally," Atkins said.

A yoga teacher, chef and aspiring paleontologist, Atkins first launched the business in Southern California before taking it to Maui. Now, he's brought the food truck to Montana, serving a menu of familiar favorites with a plant-based twist, including cheeseburgers, chicken strips and fish sandwiches.

"Having a more mindful diet doesn't have to be a sacrifice," Atkins said.

His passion for health and wellness began long before he opened the business. Atkins said watching his mother turn to yoga during her cancer treatment inspired him to teach yoga himself and pursue a lifestyle centered around healing.

"It inspired me to want to teach yoga and help others heal and stay healthy the way I saw yoga help heal her," he said.

That philosophy extends beyond yoga and into the kitchen.

"Actions that we make, the choices that we make, have a big impact on our health and also the health of the planet around us," Atkins said.

The truck has also recently been rebranded with national park-inspired themes, reflecting Atkins' love of the outdoors.

Despite the all-vegan menu, Atkins said many of his customers aren't vegan at all.

"We've always been a food truck that just serves good food that happens to be vegan," he said.

That proved true during an MTN News taste test, where the Black Hills Steakhouse Burger closely resembled a traditional burger.

As Tabay's Mindful Kitchen prepares for its official Montana grand opening on July 1, Atkins said he's encouraged by the response from both longtime vegans and first-time customers.

"A lot of vegans are very excited to have a vegan option in town because it's very limited, and we've also got a lot of excitement from non-vegans who are just looking to try something new," he said.

More information: https://tabaysmindfulkitchen.com/menu