BOZEMAN, Mont. — Pink is taking over downtown Bozeman as local businesses and organizations kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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Bozeman turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink banners are lining Main Street, while participating businesses are offering promotions and fundraisers throughout October. The campaign, called PNKBZN, brings local organizations together to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote screening and support people affected by cancer.

At Two Trick Pony, shirts are being pressed, hats are stacked and the store is filled with pink merchandise.

Owner Jennifer Ford says the shop is putting its designs toward a cause close to home.

Two Trick Pony is one of many downtown businesses participating in the campaign. Ford said 100% of sales from the store’s pink trucker hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts will benefit Cancer Support Community Montana.

“100% of those proceeds of the sale of those are going to the Cancer Support Community,” Ford said.

The shop is also displaying posters featuring stories of people in the community who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“These are the people we are helping by purchasing this stuff,” she said.

Ford said she knows people who have relied on Cancer Support Community Montana during difficult times.

“Bozeman is kind of a big family, and I think it's great that everyone comes together to support people in a time that they need it,” she said.

Two Trick Pony is one of dozens of downtown businesses participating in PNKBZN, with promotions ranging from pink-themed drinks and merchandise to fundraisers and donations. The Downtown Bozeman Partnership says participating businesses are supporting local organizations that provide resources to people affected by cancer.

The Downtown Bozeman Partnership also put up 74 pink banners along Main Street on Oct. 1.

“We put up 74 banners this morning, pink Bozeman banners lining the streets with pink,” Cache Maples with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership said. “We passed out bags that are turning business storefronts pink, so it's going to be a pink month.”

The campaign comes as the American Cancer Society estimates more than 950 women in Montana will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026. PNKBZN also aims to encourage people to follow recommended breast cancer screening guidelines and learn how to access screenings and diagnostic resources.

“You know somebody who may be affected by it or will be affected by it, so it's really important to have this stuff top of mind,” Maples said.

Maples is encouraging people to stay proactive about their health and get annual mammogram screenings as recommended.

October was designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985. The month-long campaign focuses on raising awareness, supporting research and emphasizing the importance of early detection and screening.

For more information on events and promotions, click here.