Bozeman School District partners with community to help students stay warm this winter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — As winter arrives in southwest Montana, the Bozeman School District and the Bozeman Schools Foundation are once again working to ensure students have the clothing they need to stay warm, safe and ready to learn.

The two organizations have collaborated on the Warm Winter Drive, which provides winter clothing and other essentials to students in need throughout the district.

Demand for assistance has increased significantly in recent years. Last year, 500 Bozeman students requested help obtaining winter clothing and gear needed for Montana's cold weather. Three years ago, that number was just 25.

Organizers anticipate a similar level of need this year.

“We’re anticipating around 500 again, maybe even higher, and we already have 171 as of today, so we’re really anticipating the need being about equivalent to last year, if not greater,” said Amelia Huba, program associate for Family School Services and Community Engagement.

For more than two decades, the Family School Services team has partnered with First Presbyterian Church to distribute coats, boots and other essential winter items to students in need.

This year, the program is also seeking help from local businesses to expand the effort.

New coats, boots, snow pants, hats, gloves and gift cards can be dropped off through November at any BSD7 school. Cash donations are also being accepted through the Essential Needs Fund at the Bozeman Schools Foundation.

