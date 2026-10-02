Bozeman gives away free shower heads to conserve water as Oct. 1 marks the start of a new water year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The City of Bozeman Water Conservation Division is handing out free high-efficiency showerheads today to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and provide residents with tools to save water.

Watch our full story below:

Bozeman gives away free shower heads to conserve water as October 1 marks the start of a new water year

October 1 marks the first official day of the new water year — a period when water conservationists can evaluate snowpack and hydrological conditions across Bozeman's watershed.

Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom explained why the start of October is a key benchmark.

"On Oct. 1, we're able to look at how our snowpack builds and how hydrologically water is in our watershed for an entire water year," Ahlstrom said.

Ahlstrom helps the city reach its long-term water demand reduction goals.

Bozeman relies on three main sources for its water supply: Sourdough Creek, Highlight Creek and Reservoir and Lima Creek in the Bridger Mountains. All three sources are reliant on snowpack.

"That's really typically before we would see our snowpack starting to build in the mountains, and if you think about any precipitation we get between now and the end of the calendar year, that may not drain out of our watershed until the next calendar year," Ahlstrom said.

Ahlstrom plans to continue educating residents on how to be more efficient with water use.

