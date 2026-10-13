BOZEMAN — As cleanup continues following recent storm damage, Bozeman's Forestry Division is prioritizing hazardous trees and blocked roadways while residents and professional arborists help clear fallen branches from properties across the city.

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Bozeman forestry crews tackle fallen trees, prioritize public safety

Alex Nordquest, the city's forestry division manager, said the entire forestry crew is responding to calls and focusing first on the most urgent hazards.

“We are getting calls citywide at this point, but we really just have to prioritize stuff based on the biggest, baddest work,” Nordquest said.

That includes trees on power lines, blocked roads, and large trunks that have fallen onto homes.

Once crews remove the debris, they feed branches through a wood chipper and transport the material to the city's convenience site. There, the wood chips can be processed and mixed with compost and other waste materials for reuse.

Nordquest said property owners should also understand the distinction between public and private trees when arranging cleanup.

The city is responsible for trees in the public right-of-way, including boulevard trees between the street and sidewalk. Trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner, who may need to hire a private tree service to remove debris.

Residents are also stepping in to help their neighbors. George Ryan, who has lived in Bozeman for more than 20 years, said he began clearing fallen branches after some landed on a neighbor's roof.

“I'm just trying to clean it up so the tree will be cleared out,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the cleanup effort reflects the community's willingness to help when neighbors need it most.

“We are a community that can help each other out, especially for a big event like this,” Ryan said.

As crews continue responding to calls, the city is prioritizing the most dangerous situations first while residents and arborists work to clear debris from private properties.