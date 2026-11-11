BOZEMAN — Every Thursday and Sunday, members of the Bozeman Curling Club hit the ice at Haynes Pavilion.

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Bozeman Curling Club turns to the ice to support suicide prevention

“Curling is a sport where you get new people involved and really trying to grow the curling community in Bozeman,” one club member said.

Now, the group is turning its attention beyond the sport and toward suicide prevention after losing two of its members to suicide. Since the club was founded in 2017, it has grown to 160 members.

“We can honor them by trying to help people in a similar situation, similar circumstances, dealing with their own mental health struggles,” a club member said.

Board member Dave Coleman said the club is hosting a charity event to raise money for the local nonprofit Suffer Out Loud.

“The money that we raise will directly go to providing counseling to people in need, and it’s done on a lottery basis by Suffer Out Loud,” Coleman said.

The event, called “Learn to Curl,” will give people an opportunity to learn the sport or simply get on the ice and play.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 29 at Haynes Pavilion.

Those who cannot make it to the event can still donate and support the cause. Click here to donate through GoFundMe.