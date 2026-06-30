Bozeman-based Bridgercare loses $1M grant, impacting teen sex ed programs

BOZEMAN — Last week, Bozeman-based non-profit Bridgercare was notified that its $1 million federal Teen Pregnancy Prevention grant would be terminated – impacting sexual education programming that adolescents in Montana will receive.

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Bozeman's BridgerCare loses $1 million federal teen pregnancy prevention grant after sudden termination

“Teaching kids sex ed is giving them the tools to protect themselves,” said Stephanie McDowell, Executive Director of Bridgercare.

“When we take away that evidence-based information, we really take away the power that they have to work with their families and understand their options,” she added.

Bridgercare provides sexual and reproductive healthcare and education in south-central Montana. As McDowell explains, the $1 million grant is used to provide an evidence-based curriculum that helps adolescents reduce the likelihood they experience teen pregnancy.

MTN News Bridgercare Executive Director Stephanie McDowell.

McDowell says the grant was suddenly terminated on Friday, after the current Trump administration and Department of Health and Human Services said Bridgercare’s curriculum was out of compliance, despite being approved a month ago.

“We’ve been working with the administration throughout this process in monthly meetings, and so for us to receive a sudden letter of termination was an absolute surprise,” said McDowell.

The funding termination will lead to scaled-back programming for teens, McDowell says. She also says the grant is especially crucial in Montana, as 43% of Montana youth report having sex, compared to the national rate of 30%.

If you’re interested in donating or learning more about Bridgercare, visit this link.