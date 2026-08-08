BOZEMAN — A coroner's inquest jury determined Friday that Bozeman anesthesiologist Jeffrey Scheihing died by suicide in November while in the Gallatin County jail.

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Bozeman anesthesiologist died by suicide while in Gallatin County custody, inquest finds

According to a timeline presented by Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell, Scheihing was arrested and brought to the detention center on Nov. 25. Shortly after 3 a.m., a detention officer found him inside his cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

The officer testified that she noticed something appeared unusual as she walked past Scheihing’s cell.

“I walked past his cell, noticed something seemed off, took a step back and noticing Scheihing was sitting facing the door,” she said.

The detention officer also said she then noticed that Scheihing’s coloring appeared abnormal.

“That’s when I noticed the sheet tied around the bed, the abnormal position he was sitting in and his coloring being gone.”

The officer said she radioed for assistance, entered the cell, untied Scheihing and detention guards began performing CPR.

Scheihing was transported to Bozeman Health at 3:37 a.m. on Nov. 26. He was later transferred to Billings Clinic at 10:34 a.m.

He died shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 27.

According to court documents, on Oct.17, 2025, Scheihing, a local anesthesiologist, became the focus of an investigation sparked by a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force when an email account linked to him was used to set up several accounts on the messaging app Kik, which contained "apparent child pornography."

At Friday’s inquest at the Gallatin County Justice Center, the jury determined that the cause of death was complications of hanging. No one else was involved in the death, according to the jury.

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