Ski season is underway at Big Sky Resort, where fresh snowfall and an around-the-clock snowmaking operation helped prepare the mountain for opening day.

Big Sky Resort kicks off ski season with fresh snow and around-the-clock snowmaking

After a recent stretch of winter weather, conditions were looking promising for skiers and snowboarders eager to get back on the slopes.

“It looks so good. It looks like mid-January last year because last year was such a bad season,” said Jeff, a local skier.

Jeff said he was excited to see how the season was shaping up, especially with natural snowfall helping build the mountain's early-season conditions.

Big Sky Resort Vice President of Mountain Operations Adam West said the mountain received about 20 inches of snow in the week leading up to opening day.

“We were a little bit behind on natural snow, so we are feeling a lot better positioned this year,” he said.

“The conditions are excellent for opening day. We had about 20 inches in the last week,” West said.

But natural snowfall is only part of the equation.

West said a team of 46 snowmakers has been working around the clock to prepare the slopes.

The operation uses several types of equipment, including about 100 fan guns, which are typically located around the base area.

West also demonstrated the resort's stick guns, another piece of equipment used throughout the mountain. Each hydrant connected to a stick gun can produce about 200,000 gallons of snowmaking output, he said.

While machine-made snow is slightly different than natural snowfall, West said skiers would have a hard time noticing a difference on the slopes.

“Structurally it is a little bit different than natural snow, but it's a frozen crystallized surface. To most of us, you wouldn't really be able to tell a difference skiing on this surface,” West said.

For West, opening day also meant getting back out on skis.

“It feels great. It's like riding a bike. Got the legs underneath me and I am ready to go,” he said.

And for skiers like Jeff, the excitement is just getting started.

“Looks like fun, and I want to get out and ski,” he said.