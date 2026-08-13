Beyond the gas pump: The Town Pump hotels many Montanans don’t know about

BELGRADE — If you’ve driven across Montana, you’ve seen a Town Pump.

The Montana-based company operates gas stations, convenience stores, car washes, and casinos across the state. But Town Pump has another side to its business that some customers may not know about: hotels.

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Town Pump hotels many Montanans don’t know about

“If we miss this one, there’s always another one nearby,” Amy said while stopping at a Town Pump.

Amy and her friend Lizzie happened to run into each other while getting gas. Both said the convenience and reliability of Town Pump are part of what keeps them coming back.

“It’s just so dependable. You can get what you want, the bathrooms are usually really clean,” Amy said.

MEGHAN ELAINE — MTN NEWS Amy and her friend Lizzie happened to run into each other while getting gas. Both said the convenience and reliability of Town Pump are part of what keeps them coming back.

And for Lizzie and Amy, there’s another part of the experience she doesn’t leave home without.

“You gotta have your Pump It Up Rewards!” she said.

But when asked whether they knew Town Pump was also in the hotel business, both women were surprised.

“Actually, I’ve heard that, but I don’t know details,” Amy said.

“Truly, it’s a surprise to me. I didn’t know that,” Lizzie said.

They’re not alone.

Town Pump Hotel Group currently owns and operates 16 hotels across Montana and Idaho, including Super 8 and Quality Inn properties, as well as newer hotels that carry IHG brands.

“A lot of people don’t know Town Pump has hotels,” said Paula Rurak, regional sales manager for Town Pump Hotel Group.

Town Pump entered the hotel business in 1985 as part of the company’s effort to diversify its operations.

“It was actually an industry they wanted to get into. We were very diversified and always looking at new opportunities,” Rurak said.

One example is the Atwell Suites in Belgrade, an IHG property owned by Town Pump. The hotel sits next to a Holiday Inn, also owned by the company, with a Town Pump convenience store nearby.

Rurak said the property offers open-concept gathering areas, a fitness center, and a space where guests can enjoy local beer.

“They haven’t seen a property quite like this in the state with the open spaces,” Rurak said.

Town Pump is now bringing a similar concept to Bozeman.

The company is building a replica of the Atwell Suites off Baxter Lane. The new hotel is expected to open in December 2027.

“There are wonderful hotels over there in Bozeman. This is just a little bit different. I think it’s going to be a good fit,” Rurak said.

Rurak said Town Pump plans to continue expanding its hotel presence in Montana.

“Of course, we are a Montana-based company. We love Montana, so we will continue to expand in the state,” she said.

