Belgrade's 'malfunction junction' could get a traffic light or roundabout to improve safety

BELGRADE — BELGRADE - The city of Belgrade is looking for ways to improve a dangerous intersection locals call "malfunction junction" — the meeting point of Madison Avenue, South Broadway and Colorado Street.

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Belgrade's Malfunction Junction could get a traffic light, roundabout to improve safety

The intersection, which has only one stop sign, has long been a source of traffic frustration. As Belgrade continues to grow, residents say congestion and the risk of accidents are getting worse.

Eric Amaya, who lives on South Broadway and drives through the intersection often, said the lack of clear traffic signals creates dangerous conditions.

"Folks turn on their blinker to turn, and you can see they're turning, but when they don't turn their blinker on, that's when you start to see accidents at this intersection," Amaya said.

Amaya said the problem has been a constant presence in his life in Belgrade.

"It's a little hard, growing up in Belgrade with no traffic," Amaya said.

The city is now considering solutions, including installing a traffic light or building a roundabout. Whitney Bermes, communications manager for the city of Belgrade, said the goal is straightforward.

"We are just looking forward to finding a solution that will just make it easier and safer for everybody," Bermes said.

At a recent city council meeting, the city agreed to spend $675,000 to purchase property surrounding the area — a step toward making those improvements possible.

For Amaya, the change can't come soon enough.

"I feel like it's hard to manage this intersection, and that's what causes some of these accidents," Amaya said.

