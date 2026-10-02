Belgrade traffic delayed after excavator boom strikes I-90 bridge

BELGRADE — Heads up, drivers - if you're headed south on Jackrabbit Lane across the I-90 overpass, traffic is currently limited to one lane after an excavator boom struck and damaged the bridge.

According to a post from the Belgrade Police Department, local and state crews are on scene assessing the damage and taking steps to protect the bridge from further harm. The single-lane closure will remain in place while crews complete their assessment and response.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. If you’re traveling through the area, please slow down and give crews plenty of room to work safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

