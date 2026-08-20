BELGRADE — The Belgrade School District has finalized its budget plan after voters rejected a local school levy in May.

The failed levy left the district facing a funding gap of more than $1 million.

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Belgrade School District finalizes budget cuts after voters reject local levy in May

"School districts are required to balance their budget…so, we have to use the money that we are allocated to divvy that up and provide instruction to our students," Superintendent DeDe Semerad said.

To bridge that gap without levy support, Semerad said the district had to restructure operations, reduce staffing, and find other ways to save money.

"We tried to keep those cuts as far away from students as possible," Semerad said.

The district's plan includes eliminating some teaching positions, reducing operating budgets, and cutting other costs.

The district is also increasing athletics and activities fees at the middle and high school in Belgrade.

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