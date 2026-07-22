Belgrade 'Meals on Wheels' expands service to more seniors thanks to $50,000 donation

BELGRADE — For many seniors in Belgrade, a knock on the door from a Meals on Wheels volunteer means much more than just a meal.

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Belgrade Senior Center receives $50,000 donation to expand Meals on Wheels program

According to volunteers with the Belgrade Senior Center, Tom and Debbie Meissner, it can also be one of the few personal interactions they have all day.

"So many of the people that we provide meals for are shut-ins," Tom Meissner said. "They really don't get much contact, so we may be their only contact that they get for that day."

Meals on Wheels is a community-based program that delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors who are unable to prepare food for themselves. This week, taco salad was one of many meals featured on the menu at the Belgrade Senior Center.

MTN News reporter Gabrielle Cleveland handed out a few taco salads around Belgrade, and she said the appreciation from seniors was apparent at every stop.

"We enjoy them very much, and it saves us a lot," said one recipient. "My husband hasn't been well, so it saves me making one meal."

Manager of the Belgrade Senior Center, Lisa Beedy, said her husband, the center's chef, works hard to prepare meals that are both nutritious and enjoyable.

"Chicken fried steak is always on the top of the list," Beedy said. "We implemented baked chicken and grits, and they love that."

The Belgrade Senior Center recently received an unexpected $50,000 donation from a longtime supporter who wishes to remain anonymous. Beedy said the gift comes at a time when demand for the program continues to grow.

"What their heart behind the donation was, they realize that there's a lot of people in our community that need Meals on Wheels," Beedy said.

In May and June alone, Beedy said the Belgrade Senior Center delivered more than 2,000 Meals on Wheels while serving an additional 1,600 meals to seniors who visited the center.

Even with those numbers, Beedy said the organization is just "scratching the surface" when it comes to meeting the community's needs.

She added that this donation will help them reach even more seniors who could benefit from meal deliveries.

"We want you to enjoy this," Beedy said. "It's not just getting calories in you; it's not just, 'We've met the nutritional guidelines.' It's something that you can sit down and look forward to and really enjoy."

