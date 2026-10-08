Belgrade High School placed under secure status amid Wednesday investigation

BOZEMAN — Out of an abundance of caution on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, Belgrade High School was placed on a secure status as a search for a suspicious person who may have been in the immediate area.

According to a release, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers increased their presence at and around the school and worked closely with school staff to help ensure a safe and orderly dismissal.

Several individuals were ultimately taken into custody. The investigation remains active.

The Billings Police Department, Bozeman Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Highway Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

Authorities note that, because this is an active multi-jurisdictional investigation, no additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262.

