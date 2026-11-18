BUTTE, Mont. — Anyone who knew the late Becky Sprunger knew she believed in being generous and a little friendly competition. That’s why organizers of the annual Becky Sprunger sock giveaway are combining generosity with the Cat-Griz football game.

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Becky Sprunger Sock Drive

“She did not like cold feet at all, and she didn’t think anybody should have cold feet,” said Becky Sprunger’s eldest daughter, Sara Young.

In the spirit of the big game, more than 20 businesses in Butte will have boxes — one for Bobcat fans and one for Grizzlies fans — to donate new socks to be given to those in need. The socks will be collected Nov. 23 to determine which fans donated more socks.

Sprunger sadly died from cancer in 2021, but her spirit lives on in the sock drive, which she started when she worked for Action Inc.

“Becky was the kindest soul I’ve ever met. She was just loving and giving and positive and kind,” said Taco Del Sol and Pita Pit owner Carrie Fisher.

Becky’s family misses her dearly, but they often get signs that she is still with them.

“We’d be doing something, or we’re needing her, and we’d be listening to the radio and one of our songs would come on, so just random things like that where your favorite song would come on with her,” Young said.

While there is a winner and loser at this event, at the end of the day, there's also going to be a bunch of people with warm feet, said Molly Stahl, Sprunger's youngest daughter.

I even got in on the fun myself, but in the name of being neutral between the two teams, I threw them, and they fell into whatever box they wanted to land in. (It was the Griz!)

“No one loses here,” Stahl said.

Participating locations for the sock drive include:

