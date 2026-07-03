BOZEMAN — While many people associate Bridger Bowl with skiing, a local group has spent decades working behind the scenes to keep the surrounding back country accessible long after the snow melts.

Since 1985, the Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen have partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to maintain remote trails throughout the region, clearing downed trees, building bridges, and improving water crossings to make the backcountry safer and more accessible.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes heroes! The Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen have been maintaining backcountry trails since 1985, clearing 500+ downed trees since April alone

Annual poker ride helps Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen keep remote trails open

"We promote safety on the trails and proper use, and we love to have them open for everybody," said Janice Cartwright, owner of Montana Horse Sense Barn and a member of the Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen.

The Forest Service identifies priority projects, and volunteers complete the work as weather allows.

"They give us a major list of what they would like us to clear, and then we go to them as we can, weather permitting; we clear them, build bridges, we do water dams and water gaps," Cartwright said.

The organization's work has been especially busy this spring. Since April 1, volunteers have cleared more than 500 downed trees from area trails after wind events left debris scattered throughout the backcountry.

"Over 500 trees since April 1st on the trails; all of the wind events since last season from fall till now have just laid them down," Cartwright said.

To help fund that work, the nonprofit hosts its annual Poker Ride, its only fundraiser of the year.

"The poker ride is the only fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley backcountry horsemen," Cartwright said.

The event is scheduled for July 11 and takes riders through the Bridger Mountains on marked routes. Participants stop along the trail to collect playing cards, enjoy food and refreshments and build the best possible poker hand before returning to camp.

"A gorgeous ride in the Bridgers. We have a long route, a ten-mile and a short route, which I think is 6 and a half miles," Cartwright said.

Organizers expect to accommodate about 250 riders. In addition to poker-hand prizes, participants can bid on silent-auction items, including a custom-made beaver hat.

"We have silent auction items, and we also have the big poker hand prizes like a beaver hat, custom made," Cartwright said.

Beyond raising money, Cartwright hopes the event encourages more people to become involved with the organization and its trail maintenance efforts.

"We've been able to clear so many more trails, but we are always interested if anybody just wants to give it a try and go with us on one of the rides," she said.