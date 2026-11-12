Anaconda considers a one-year halt on data centers

ANACONDA - Anaconda’s chief executive wants to squash any rumors that a data center is coming to the Smelter City. He even went as far as proposing a one-year moratorium on any data centers coming here until it can be further examined.

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Anaconda Data Center

“Data centers are not popular. There’s a lot of questions about data centers, a lot of questions that I personally don’t have answers for right now,” Anaconda Chief Executive Bill Everett said.

To help him get more answers, Everett proposed adopting a 12-month ban on data centers locating in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. This would give county officials time to examine potential impacts of facilities like this have on the community.

According to the proposed resolution presented at the Nov. 10th Commissioners meeting, “data centers may create public nuisance, public health, and/or environmental impacts that the county has an obligation to prevent.”

“It’s a good idea to do it, give ourselves a little breathing room before we get into a difficult situation, litigation or something,” Commissioner Ed Beaudette said.

Everett added that rumors about the county considering proposals for a new data center are false.

“The rumor’s actually grown that now there’s a data center going to be built east of town and west of town, which, obviously, is not true either,” Everett said.

Some residents at the meeting told MTN News they are relieved the county is considering taking the time to learn more about data centers before making a permanent decision.

The commission noted it may be about three weeks for a public hearing to be held on the proposed resolution.