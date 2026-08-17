An Ri Ra Festival wraps up in Butte with successful weekend despite rain delays

The music has ended, and the dancers have stepped their last steps at the Original Mineyard in Butte, where the An Ri Ra Festival wrapped up a successful weekend despite inclement weather.

Watch highlights from Butte's An Ri Ra:

Butte's Annual Irish Festival

About 100 Irish dancers from Butte, Helena, and Missoula performed at the annual festival. On the first evening, dancers moved into an old church across the road when rain arrived. On Saturday, performances began early to beat the weather.

13-year-old Drew Carr was among the performers. Carr has been drawn to Irish dance since childhood.

"When I was little, I saw some of the Tiernan Irish Dancers on stage when I was like three years old, and I just kinda knew that's what I wanted to do," Carr said.

Rain at An Ri Ra has become something of a tradition in Butte.

"It seems to rain every single An Ri Ra. So, you gotta be prepared," Carr said.

Tom Powers, a member of Butte's Dublin Gulch band and the An Ri Ra executive committee, has worked behind the scenes and on the stage since the festival began more than 20 years ago. He recalled a humorous take on the festival's name from a local sheriff's deputy.

"Years ago, one of the sheriff's deputies said to me, 'Tom, you know what An Ri Ra means?' And I said, 'What's that, Katie?' and she said, 'Rain in August,'" Powers said.

The Gaelic phrase actually means good-natured rowdiness and merriment. Powers said not only were the dancers and musicians flexible with the rain and lightning delays, but so was the audience.

"If there's a little rain, they put up their umbrellas. If there's lightning, they take cover, but they don't go home. If they leave the site, they come back, and that doesn't happen just everywhere," Powers said.

Attendance figures for the festival are not yet available, but Powers estimates turnout was similar to years past. He credits the world-famous music and dance for drawing the crowd.

Carr shared that enthusiasm.

"I feel like it was a really great turnout. There were a lot of great bands, and I think everybody danced really well. I love dancing; it's in my blood," Carr said.

Butte's Tiernan Irish Dancers are expected to perform again next year for St. Patrick's Day and the festival.

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