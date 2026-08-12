BUTTE — An aerial arts class in Butte is bringing the ancient art of circus to life for children and adults, offering a modern, non-competitive space to build confidence and work through personal challenges.

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Aerial arts class in Butte brings circus skills, confidence to kids and adults

Instructor Raven Summer leads the Aerial Alchemy class out of the basement of the Elks Lodge, where students learn tricks using silk fabric and hoops. Summer has more than 20 years of experience as a performer and teacher. She came to the art form herself while working through postpartum depression, training in Missoula under a Cirque du Soleil performer before earning her own teaching credentials.

"I love to work with at-risk youth. It's a great prevention program," Summer said.

Summer said her classes are also beneficial for adults recovering from drug and alcohol addiction because of the transformative nature of circus arts.

"I love circus arts because there's a place for everyone and it's non-competitive. So, you're just in competition with yourself," Summer said.

Among her students is 12-year-old Abby St. Martin. She shimmies up the length of purple silk fabric, before winding it around her legs while listening to Summer's instruction. She leans back into a pose, spinning slowly, and the room erupts in applause.

"It's a very big confidence builder. It makes you feel good about yourself, makes you feel good about what you are doing," St. Martin said.

"It just feels good knowing like I can do that, and that like, I am good at it," St. Martin said.

When asked if she feels like she's flying, St. Martin didn't hesitate.

"Yes. It's like, amazing being in the air. It's just like a free feeling, you know?" St. Martin said.

Student Amelia Schober echoed that sense of freedom.

"It feels freeing. Like I know my limits, but I can push those just a little bit so I can go a little higher," Schober said.

Student Kye Pederson said the class exceeded expectations.

"I never thought I'd be able to do this, but then here I am doing it," Pederson said.

Summer said the sport has something to offer everyone, regardless of athletic ability.

"I think of aerial as like a mental sport, you know? But then it's also like empowering. Just seeing yourself, you know, go upside down and backwards and doing things that you didn't know that your body could do," Summer said.

"There's the extreme side of the sport, and so, obviously, if you're really athletic you'll excel at that. But there's also therapeutic uses for it, and so I like to say I can get any body up in the air," Summer said.

Summer hosts open houses on Fridays from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. she hosts a tea party with social circus activities. Both events are held at her space in the basement of the Elks Lodge in Uptown Butte.

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