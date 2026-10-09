A 20-year-old hiker has died after a fall on Blackmore Mountain in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A 20-year-old man died in a fall on Friday while hiking Blackmore Mountain with a friend.

According to Gallatin County Seriff/Coroner Dan Springer, Callum Cook died after falling more than 200 feet.

Springer stated in a release that three search and rescue teams responded to the scene after it was reported in the late hours of Oct. 2, 2026. Billings Med Flight and the U.S. Air Force 40th Helicopter Squadron also provided support.

Search and Rescue volunteers staged at Hyalite Reservoir and had climbed through the night, reaching the reporting party by 2 a.m.

Efforts to locate the victim included rappel descents in the dark to find Cook, who was determined to be dead on the scene.

Volunteers remained on the summit of Blackmore to support the man who reported the incident, packing up the camp and hiking out.

Due to the steep and technical terrain, the Search and Rescue Heli-Alpine Team then short-hauled to the scene and transported Cook to the coroner.

Springer offered condolences to Cook's family and friends and thanked search and rescue volunteers and crews for their work on the overnight mission.