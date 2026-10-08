$5,000 reward for info on Bozeman pawn shop burglary

BOZEMAN — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division, alongside the Bozeman Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of Debo’s Pawn Shop, a federal firearms licensee.

At approximately 6:39 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, a lone suspect broke a window to gain entry into the business. The suspect took a firearm and fled prior to the arrival of Bozeman police officers.

The burglary is being investigated jointly by the Bozeman Police Department and the ATF Denver Field Division’s Helena Field Office.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Jenkins of the Bozeman Police Department at Spencer.Jenkins@bozemanmt.gov or 406-582-2224.

Anyone with information about this investigation can also contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips may be submitted anonymously.