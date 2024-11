Bozeman police are responded to a standoff at the intersection of 9th and Lamme.

Police tell us that a male is inside the home. Officers, say they have probable cause to arrest the man after allegedly committing an armed robbery.

Police did evacuate several homes in the area. Our crew on the scene did point out that this is at the same house as a standoff back in late September.

The incident was resolved just before 9pm. The man was taken into custody.