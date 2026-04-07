Foundation for Montana History awards grants to expand the Story of Butte walking tour app for students

BUTTE — The Foundation for Montana History recently announced a multi-year $10,000 grant to expand the "Story of Butte" app, which provides self-guided walking tours through The Mining City, the nation's largest historic landmark district.

Ellen Crain is part of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving historic buildings in Butte. Crain says part of preserving and revitalizing history is sharing the stories behind the facades. Crain said the free app provides short history lessons on historic homes and buildings.

"Driving is zip, zip! You drive something so fast that you don’t always recognize it, and you don’t really see what’s going on in a place," Crain said.

WATCH: The Story of Butte app is expanding its historic walking tours for students thanks to a $10,000 grant

Story of Butte walking tour app expands with $10,000 grant to create new history lessons for students

"If you’re boots on the ground, you really can get a feel for a place, and it really enhances your personal experience," Crain said.

The "Story of Butte" app expansion will include contributions by educators, historians, cultural organizations, and the B-SB Public Archives. It will feature added text, photos, and tours covering the stories of Chinese, Greek, and Serbian cultures in Butte.

MTN NEWS The Story of Butte app is expanding its self-guided walking tours for students thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Montana History.

The Foundation for Montana History is also supporting two other local projects this year. The Clark Chateau received $4,545 for historic window, fascia, and soffit restoration to ensure the building continues providing the community with access to the arts and humanities.

Additionally, the Mai Wah Society received $10,647 to purchase display cases and create interpretive signage for an exhibit on artifacts found during an archaeology dig in Butte's Chinatown.

"Butte has long been an important part of Montana’s story, and we’re proud to continue supporting efforts to preserve and share that history. We’re excited to support three projects there this year, and the strength of those applications speaks to the passion and dedication of the people doing this work," Brooke Linton, the director of communications and development for The Foundation for Montana History, said in an email with MTN News.

MTN NEWS The Story of Butte app is expanding its self-guided walking tours for students thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Montana History.

The collaborative project between the Butte CPR, the Mai Wah Society, the Butte Archives, and the Butte-Silver Bow County Superintendent of Public Instruction will develop tours specifically for grade school children.

"We would like to engage a younger audience into this app and website. We know they will then bring their parents to those sites, and their grandparents, and then in the future, hopefully, they’ll bring their children," Crain said.

"You know, it’s a big story. It’s just a really incredible and big story, so having the app puts it in people’s hands," Crain said.

Meagan A Butte nonprofit received a multi-year grant from the Foundation for Montana History to expand infromation on the "Story of Butte" app that provides information for self-guided walking tours in The Mining City.

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