Elizabeth Fitz joined the MTN News Team as an evening anchor and multimedia journalist for KBZK and KXLF in March 2023. She is an Indianapolis native who discovered her passion for journalism in her high school broadcasting program. She has been telling stories from the stage, behind the screen, and in front of the camera ever since. Previously, she worked as an anchor and MMJ in Lubbock, Texas.

Her special interests include investigative journalism, public safety and education.

Elizabeth is a plant enthusiast and has three dogs (all “oodles”). She loves to foster kittens from the local animal shelter, play games, ride bikes with her best friend and life partner, and sink her teeth into a good book or podcast (mostly true crime).

If you see Elizabeth around town, on the trails, or at an event, be sure to say hello! She would love to meet you.

You can send feedback or story ideas to elizabeth.fitz@kbzk.com, or reach out on social media @elizabethfitztv on all platforms.