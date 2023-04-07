Minor flooding expected next week in Gallatin County—how to prepare

GALLATIN COUNTY — Flood season began on the first day of spring in Gallatin County, which means home and business owners may want to start preparing, county officials told MTN News on Thursday.

“There's a good chance that we'll see, at least, minor flooding, but the timing on this really depends on if we can get rid of this snow at a slow enough rate that we aren’t really overdoing our tributaries all at once,” said Meteorologist Matt Elwell.

Some areas, generally speaking, are at higher risk for flooding like Logan, Axtell-Anceny, Ennis, Lima, and Amsterdam.

“If you have ditches, culverts, and things like that on your property, try and make sure they're clear," said Patrick Lonergan, Chief of Emergency Management & Fire for Gallatin County. "When water starts flowing, try and make sure they stay clear so we can keep as much water where we want.”

Being proactive may save residents from trouble later, the county said.

“Think about the problem areas and what you can do," Elwell encouraged. "If you have a big pile of snow and that's gonna impede some of the snow melt, allow some of that water to pool. Make a trench. Get a place for that water to go so it can get out of your property."

And what about flood insurance?

“When we assume that flooding is covered by homeowner's insurance, and then something happens to somebody and they discover that their homeowner's insurance does not cover that damage from flooding—nobody wants to be in that situation," Lonergan explained.

He added that it's worth having a discussion with an insurance agent, "especially right now because it does typically have a 30-day waiting period.”

Sign up for emergency notifications from the county here.