Gallatin Valley Food Bank receives huge donation of pork ribs from Montana Farmers Union

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin Valley Food Bank received a huge donation of pork ribs on Thursday, thanks to organizations that struggled during the COVID Pandemic, employees told MTN News.

The donation will make a big difference, as food banks often struggle to get protein, the Montana Farmers Union explained.

Nicole Stock, service navigator at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, works with families directly. She said one, in particular, has three kids.

“I'll hold her baby while she's shopping and every other week, she will bring in a baked good for myself and the staff from the food that she gets here at the food bank because she's just so grateful," she shared.

Stock said she sees around 70 families every day—all relying on donations from generous people and organizations, like the Montana Farmers Union.

“Montana Farmers Union, with our partners at Farmers Union Enterprise, have donated our third semi-load of pork to the food bank network," said President of Montana Farmers Union Walter Schweitzer.

The donation included nearly 37,000 pounds of pork ribs to food banks in the region with more than 1600 pounds going to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

“They'll also go to the Headwaters Area Food Bank in Three Forks, and the Big Sky Community Food Bank in Big Sky, all HRDC programs, and also to our ‘pay what you can' restaurant, The Fork and Spoon,” said Jill Holder, HRDC's food & nutrition department director for the food bank.

Schweitzer added that protein is critically important for people to survive, "and there's a shortage of it. The food banks are struggling to find good quality protein to feed the people.”

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, hotels and restaurants shut down, which meant the Montana Farmers Union could no longer sell them meat.

“So, it was an opportunity for us to do something for our communities and the food banks were so appreciative. The states were very appreciative and we saw the need, and so, we're gonna continue to do this as long as we can,” Schweitzer said.

