Anderson School students performing in Seussical give inside look ahead of opening day

BOZEMAN — Anderson School students spent the day on Tuesday in dress rehearsal, fine-tuning their performance of "Seussical" ahead of opening night.

“It’s such a strong ensemble piece. It’s really inclusive," said director and 6th-grade teacher Stephanie Lourie. "It’s a great show to do where you want lots of kids to have things to do.”

The fun never stops, she said, with aerial acrobatics, exciting choreography and fabulous costumes.

Director and middle school math and science teacher, Laurie Kinna, said the play encourages kids to think big, love unconditionally, give thanks and be kind.

14-year-old Vivienne Culver landed the lead role as Cat in the Hat.

“He's very snazzy and playful and imaginative, so that's what the play is all about. He's trying to get Jojo, one of the other main characters, to think and dream and come up with more thoughts,” Culver said.

The show started coming together last fall, Lourie explained, with bumps along the way.

“Getting things on time and figuring out transitions; figuring out transitions and harmonies," Alex Peace, or Jojo in the show, explained.

Kids dealt with sickness and props got lost in the mail shuffle, Kinna shared.

“The most difficult part is probably stepping on stage and going from Vivienne to Cat in the Hat. You really have to figure out how to be in character on stage and learn how to step out of your comfort zone in that role," Culver elaborated.

With lots and lots of practice, the group shared with both nervousness and excitement that they are finally ready to take the stage.

