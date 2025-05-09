Livingston athletes headed to State Special Olympics with heart, hustle, and hometown support

LIVINGSTON — Ten Livingston athletes are heading to Billings next week to compete in the Montana State Special Olympics Games, and they’re bringing more than just their athletic skills. They're bringing community, confidence, and plenty of joy.

The athletes: Jessy Malby, Melissa Hancock, Virginia Jacobs, Bruce Durden, Molly Taylor, Danette Tinklenberg, Patrick Hanks, Cindy Brady, Cory Blough, and Josh Gierhan—are all supported by Counterpoint, a local nonprofit that’s been helping adults with disabilities lead meaningful lives for nearly 50 years.

Watch the story here:

Livingston athletes headed to State Special Olympics

For many of the athletes, Special Olympics isn’t just about competition, it’s about connection.

“I just love the staff, especially because they take really good care of me,” said Danette Tinklenberg.

Coach Cassidy Pantaloni is one of the coaches who trains the team. She says the games are the culmination of weeks of effort and encouragement.

“We train eight weeks with them, and when that day comes and it’s their moment—there is nothing better than that excitement,” Pantaloni said. “When they are getting so close to the finish line and they just have that moment of like, ‘This is what I practiced for’—you see the excitement, the waves, the high-fives. That’s what I look forward to the most.”

On April 24, the athletes took part in the Area Games at Belgrade High School, where they competed in track and field events, racked up ribbons, and shared plenty of smiles.

“I got two ribbons from the 100-meter walk and the 400!” said Molly Taylor, beaming with pride.

When asked what they love about Special Olympics, the answers ranged from softball to team spirit, and for some, it was simply about the joy of being together.

“I couldn’t do this without Melissa,” one coach said, referring to Melissa Hancock.

Behind every race and every ribbon is a team of coaches, staff, and caregivers working to uplift and empower the athletes, not just on the field, but in life.

“There’s so much support in this building—you know, patience, and love,” said Pantaloni. “I think love is the biggest thing, because our clients essentially are our family.”

As they prepare for State, which runs May 14–16 in Billings, the athletes from Livingston are ready to represent their town with pride.

Thumbs up all around and smiles to match.