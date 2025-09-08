Soaring new exhibit lands at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN — Just two months ago, the Museum of the Rockies opened a new primary paleontology exhibition: the Cretaceous Crossroads exhibit, which is comprised of real fossil material, casting, reproductions, murals, new paleo-art, and much more.

The latest addition to Cretaceous Crossroads is three mounted 3D prints of Pterosaurs: flying reptiles that existed at the same time as dinosaurs.

Senior Exhibition Director, Scott Williams says since they were commonly found in Wyoming, “they probably flew here in Montana too.”

Adding displays of Pterosaurs is part of the museum’s five-year plan to refurbish old exhibits, add in new exhibits, and bring in new murals and casts for guests to explore.

“We have a conveyor belt worth of stuff,” Williams says. “There’s always something new queued up and ready to go.”

Williams added that this latest addition to the Cretaceous Crossroads exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to explore extinct reptiles and dinosaurs in a new dimension.

“Most people don’t look up when they come into a room, but now they’re going to because there’s these things flying overhead,” Williams says. “It’ll give you a bit of an idea of what the late Jurassic of Montana would have been like.”

To learn more about the exhibit: https://museumoftherockies.org/exhibitions/cretaceous-crossroads

