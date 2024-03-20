Watch Now
MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence reports from Dayton as Montana State set to face Grambling in NCAA tourney

It's the third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Bobcats.
MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence is in Dayton, Ohio for March Madness as the Montana State Bobcats prep to take on Grambling State in a First Four matchup of the NCAA tourney.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 12:47:45-04

BOZEMAN — MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence joined Montana This Morning live from Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday as the Montana State men's basketball team is set to make its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in a First Four matchup against fellow No. 16 seed Grambling State.

The Bobcats tip off against Grambling State at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday in a first-round game in Indianapolis.

Grace Lawrence reports from Dayton ahead of Montana State vs. Grambling

