MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence reports from Dayton as Montana State set to face Grambling in NCAA tourney

BOZEMAN — MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence joined Montana This Morning live from Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday as the Montana State men's basketball team is set to make its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in a First Four matchup against fellow No. 16 seed Grambling State.

The Bobcats tip off against Grambling State at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday in a first-round game in Indianapolis.