Montana State men end regular season with win over Weber State, grab No. 5 seed

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men ended the regular season with a 76-64 win over Weber State at Worthington Arena on Monday night.

The game was tied 32-32 at the half after back-to-back dunks from Bobcats junior guard Brian Goracke and sophomore forward Brandon Walker.

Weber State jumped out to as much as an eight-point lead in the second half, but Montana State chipped away at their deficit led by senior forward John Olmsted.

Olmsted led the team in scoring with 15 points and took the lead back for MSU at 59-56 with a key 3-pointer.

From there, the Bobcats took control and evened their record at 9-9 in conference play and 14-17 overall.

Goracke followed with 13 points, and both senior guard Robert Ford III and junior guard Tyler Patterson had 12 points apiece.

Despite the loss, Weber State's Dillon Jones had 24 points.

The Bobcats have locked up the No. 5-seed for the Big Sky Conference tournament, which will be held March 9-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

