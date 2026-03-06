You could literally blow away this weekend

BOZEMAN – This weekend will be dominated mostly by powerful westerly wind gusts. The strongest peak wind gusts will arrive Sunday morning through Sunday evening but even Saturday afternoon look for increasing wind.

The National Weather Service has a HIGH WIND WATCH up most of the northern half of SW Montana Sunday morning through Monday morning. This means conditions look favorable for possible damaging wind gusts up to or over 60 mph.

Although, the southern half of SW Montana is not included in the high wind highlights (that could change) very strong wind gusts are possible this weekend especially on Sunday.

Temperatures will rise sharply thanks in part to the stronger surface winds reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s to lower 60s on Sunday,

