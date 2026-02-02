Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wow Factor is a 10+ this week in weather

Impressive warm temps for early February
JANSTATS.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A strong High-pressure ridge will continue to produce well above normal temperatures this week across the entire region.

Forecast highs in SW Montana will vary from 45 to 55 degrees with a slight chance of upper 50s to lower 60s in a few select areas. This could threaten a few record highs this week.

The ridge pattern should lock us into a mostly dry pattern as well with only a slight chance for light snow over higher mountain peaks.

This ridge will break down by late weekend and collapse altogether by early next week. This will allow our first chance for moisture in February with cooler temperatures and accumulating snow possible by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader