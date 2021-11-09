Watch
Wintry travel tonight for mountain passes

Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:19:24-05

BOZEMAN – Winter travel conditions will continue to impact travel over mountain passes on the MT/ID state line tonight into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for southern Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties through 5 am Wednesday.

Additional snow accumulations of 1”-4” are possible and localized wind gusts to 40 mph. Areas impacted will be Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, West Yellowstone, and Monida Pass. The upper Big Hole region could also see snow covered roads.

Another very disorganized storm system will try and bring some minor snow accumulations to the region on Thursday with some icy roads for mountain passes.

A slightly warmer than normal forecast begins Friday and should continue into the weekend but there will also be a few rain or snow showers lifting into SW Montana Saturday morning.

