Windy Saturday and a mild Sunday

BOZEMAN – A stronger west to SW flow will keep temperatures running slightly above normal this weekend into next week.

There will be some minor mountain snow accumulations Friday night into Saturday as a Pacific system passes through the state. This could impact a few mountain passes with light snow and icy road conditions but lower valleys should remain mostly dry. Bozeman has a slight chance of a few flurries Saturday.

The other weather hazard will be stronger surface wind gusts. In high wind prone areas locally in SW Montana there could be gusts between 30 to 60 mph Friday evening through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING for most of central and north-central Montana counties with possible peak gusts above 60 mph.

The Livingston and Big Timber area is also under high wind highlights through Saturday evening. Gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible and will impact I-90 with powerful crosswind gusts.

The extended forecast is looking great next week with above normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions.