Wildfire smoke returns Friday

BOZEMAN – Look for a slight change in the forecast for Friday as a weak and mostly dry cool front passes through Montana.

This should produce windy conditions across the state, and it could push a thick wall of new wildfire smoke over the state by Friday morning.

Locally windy conditions with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible on Friday. This will produce higher fire danger on Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday, but a return of unseasonably warm temperatures will quickly move back into the region this weekend.

A cool and wet weather pattern is likely by early next week.

